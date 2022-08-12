Laid Back but Levelled Up
Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu
Known for her intensity and competitiveness on the court, Sabrina Ionescu is highly disciplined and relentless. However, the WNBA star's personal style reveals a softer, more laid-back Sabrina—one who lives for chill vibes and isn't afraid to rock her joggers as a style statement.
For Sabrina, comfort is key. She describes her everyday style as casual and effortless, with basics like white tees that can be dressed up or down. And for her shoes? "Air Max sneakers are my go to. You can wear them with literally anything".
"I still wear my Nike travel tracksuits from Oregon. They're sentimental!"
Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina's most confident when she pairs her comfiest joggers with something more form fitting and structured, for the ultimate mix of comfortable and casual.
To level up her look, Sabrina mixes fabrics with different textures. Her pick for instant chic: a bomber jacket in black.
When it comes to colour, Sabrina sticks to neutrals, choosing toned-down hues along with basic black and white pieces. "I'm not into super-bright colours. I like subtle pastels. Honestly, a light pink is my favourite".
The one item she can't stand? "Just jeans", she says. "They're not as comfortable. I'd rather wear joggers. That's a true athlete mindset", she jokes.
Peep Sabrina's laid-back picks and shop her style now.