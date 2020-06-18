How to Reset Your Body

Nike Training
Take a proper break to help you achieve your fitness goals.
If you crushed your at-home training programme, you probably feel ready for a (well-deserved) break from going so hard... and the good news is that taking it easy is actually the best thing you can do to keep your body healthy, strong and injury-free. That thoughtful pause between programmes is when the real magic happens. A recovery period allows your body to repair and rebuild, helping your muscles get stronger, your nervous system fire faster and your mind grow sharper.
"The best way to reset is to give yourself a deload week".
Ryan Flaherty, Nike Director of Performance
It does matter how you take your break, though—and it should be just as intentional as your workouts have been. The best way to reset is to give yourself a deload week, says Ryan Flaherty, Nike Director of Performance. Deloading is exactly what it sounds like: reducing the amount of exercise you do, plus zeroing in on activities that help your body bounce back from all the hard work you've put in. Far from hurting or stalling your progress, a deload week will ensure that you're restored and ready to give 100 percent to your next workout programme. Here's exactly how to do it.
"Think of deloading as a spa week for your body".
During this downtime, you're in a great spot to re-evaluate your training goals and decide what's next. For your training sessions, go back to repeat some of your favourite workouts from your plan, or try a workout or two from different plans to see which one you want to tackle next. You can also go back to your completed plan and focus more on the holistic advice components—nutrition, sleep, recovery—that you didn't have time to fully nail before.
This way, once your deload week is finished, you're ready to get back at it—refreshed, motivated and stronger than ever.