The Kinjaz Are A Family Of Movement Ninjaz

The group's name neatly combines what matters most to them. "Kin means family, but it's also the [Greek] root word for movement, as in kinetic. And so, 'family of movement ninjas' is how we fused it together to make Kinjaz", explains Mike.



"Our shared objective is to cultivate 'kin at all costs', to support and elevate each other to reach our highest collective potential", says Anthony Lee.



That sense of unifying purpose is especially important with so many different entrepreneurial strands to their brand: They also have a clothing line, a live-events production arm, even a noodle company. But the consistent beat that keeps it all together is dance.



"What I find refreshing is, when we're totally stressed out, coming into a space and finding time to session—just dancing, playing good music, having fun", says Vinh Nguyen. "That's centring for us, to just remember why we do it. It's for each other and it's for the love we have for dance".