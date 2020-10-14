Meet Jawahir 'JJ' Roble, The UK's First Hijab-Wearing Referee

Kids Ask JJ Roble Anything They Want

Handling over twenty kids running around a football pitch on one hand, homework piling up on the other and a full schedule of refereeing on top of that, you'd think Jawahir Roble, lovingly known as JJ, would be ready to take a break. But if you know JJ, you'll know she always has a giant smile on her face, a whistle around her neck and a positive attitude that's perfectly infectious.



As a Somali-born refugee, Jawahir has broken barriers in becoming the UK's first female hijab-wearing referee. But as much as she loves refereeing and playing the game, she's always had a special place in her heart for coaching, saying "Not a lot of kids in my area are playing football, especially girls. So, I wanted to change that and set up a girls' team. Then, I want to set up another girls' team, and then another. And then we have this area poppin'. That's the dream". She created the team in her neighbourhood as a way of simply getting her seven nieces out of the house—and it's quickly grown into an oasis for the kids and families in her community.