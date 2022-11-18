How to Exercise Safely After a C-Section, According to Experts

Returning to exercise after having a baby is no small feat, whatever kind of birth you had. But working out post Caesarean section is its own challenge. "You've had major abdominal surgery, and you have to care for a newborn at the same time", says Ann Nwabuebo, DPT, a pelvic health physiotherapist in Philadelphia and the founder of Body Connect Physical Therapy.

If you're ready to just move already, there's good news: some early research shows that exercise after a C-section can help you feel less pain as you recover. (And if you're not ready? No pressure. Rest, recovery and figuring out new-parent life are your priorities right now.)

Of course, before doing any full-on exercise, like taking a class or going for a run, you should be cleared to work out by your health care provider, usually around six to eight weeks post-partum. But that isn't permission to do all the fitness, and it doesn't mean you can't do anything beforehand. The following tips cover how to comfortably rebuild your movement routine before and after you get the green light.