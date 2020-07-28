Teaching Kids to Contribute

By Nike Training
Why giving kids the power of choice helps them be more engaged in the game.
Looking for ways to motivate your kids to move? In this article, you'll learn about one of the six Cs of coaching kids—contribution. It's all about giving kids a voice, and helping them feel confident in their choices.
When they have spare time on their hands, it's easy for kids to just sit around. So we've taken the best bits from Made to Play—Nike's commitment to help kids get active—to bring you the 6 Cs of coaching. In this article, Chaima, an Educator of the project in Fundació Barça, shares tips on how to get kids to play sports at home.
Kids Call the Shots
One of the first things you can do is let the kids know that their opinion is essential. Chaima says, "At the Barça Foundation all of the boys and girls have a place they can talk and play. So let them lead and suggest games and challenges".
Through contributing regularly, kids learn to take initiative. "It's important kids feel in charge of their own choices", says Chaima. If the kids are shy or reluctant to spend time thinking about what to do then give out roles and responsibilities so everyone feels like they have a part to play. Chaima believes it's important that kids, "feel like they're part of the whole process. This will make them feel safer and boost their self-esteem".
Switch it up
Mix up games and exercises so kids get more involved and are always on the move. Chaima says, "allow kids to open up and express themselves" so they can say, "Hey, I just don't feel like playing football today, I want to play something different". There's no wrong way to play. It's more important to empower them to have a say. Chaima encourages those she works with to, "think for yourself and don't be governed by norm". Remember, don't take things too seriously. At the end of the day, they're kids. And kids are made to play.