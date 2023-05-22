Air Jordan Collection
Air Jordan 16
Original Release
(2001)
Designer
(WILSON SMITH III)
Artefact of Origin
(DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour
(BLACK/VARSITY RED)
Original Price
($160)
Style Code
(136059-061)
Air Jordan 16
Original Release (2001)
Designer (WILSON SMITH III)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/VARSITY RED)
Original Price ($160)
Style Code (136059-061)
Jordan Steps Out from the Shroud
At the dawn of the 2001–2002 season, Michael Jordan was still getting used to his role as President of the Washington Wizards. With a new designer for the first time in over a decade, the Air Jordan 16 captured this transitional era with a detachable magnetic lace cover. The shroud, which allowed the shoe to transition from hardwood performance to fashion staple, became especially fitting when Jordan shocked the world and joined the Wizards as a player during the 2001 pre-season.
From the Vault
Unmistakably His Airness
Even as the eye-catching lace cover became the AJ16's calling card, the sneaker revisited and updated some of the most distinctive design elements in the Jordan catalogue. Patent-leather elements and a translucent sole anchor the shoe in the iconic legacy, while blending new elements befitting Jordan's shocking return to the game.