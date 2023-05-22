At the dawn of the 2001–2002 season, Michael Jordan was still getting used to his role as President of the Washington Wizards. With a new designer for the first time in over a decade, the Air Jordan 16 captured this transitional era with a detachable magnetic lace cover. The shroud, which allowed the shoe to transition from hardwood performance to fashion staple, became especially fitting when Jordan shocked the world and joined the Wizards as a player during the 2001 pre-season.