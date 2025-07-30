Nike woven trousers: comfort and style all year round
When active days call, throw on a pair of our woven trousers. We craft our designs from durable materials that are made to withstand everything from challenging hikes to long commutes. For a classic look, we've got canvas chinos with a straight-leg cut and relaxed fit that's designed to feel comfy around the back and thighs. The tough fabric is both lightweight and breathable, so you can stay cool even when you're pushing hard.
Want woven trousers that do it all? Look out for our cargo styles with a zip-off design. When the temperature rises, you can convert them into shorts. Meanwhile, multiple pockets offer trail-ready storage. Heading to the track? You'll love our lightweight, sweat-wicking options—perfect for warming up and cooling down. Vents on the calves offer breathability, while encased elastic on the cuffs helps keep trousers in place when you hit your stride.
When it comes to smashing your goals, we know comfort is key. That's why we craft our woven tights and trousers with pro technology. Take our innovative Nike Dri-FIT, for example. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric, so it can dry fast, keeping you comfortable. Meanwhile, styles featuring UV-blocking fabric help keep you protected in the outdoors. These woven trousers offer UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. Heading off on an adventure? Opt for designs with water-repellent fabric that'll keep you moving in all kinds of conditions.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose woven trousers and tights with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.