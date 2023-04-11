Related Stories
Nike Trail Running Collection
Take your workout off the track and pavement with Nike's trail running collection of shoes, clothes, and accessories. Featuring classic technology including Air Zoom trainers and Dri-FIT tops; Nike trail running gear has everything you need for any terrain. Explore essential running jackets for an added lightweight layer during cold weather, plus tights and trousers for full-length compression and support. Nike trail running shoes feature strategically placed plates along the sole, to protect your feet from rough surfaces and debris, coupled with waffle outsoles for lasting traction and durability. Check out Nike's full line of running shoes to get ready for your next workout.