  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Purple Running Shoes

Cushioning Type 
(0)
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(1)
Purple
Sports 
(1)
Running
Collections 
(0)
Width 
(0)
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Maxfly 2 Glam
Nike Maxfly 2 Glam Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2 Glam
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
229,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
309,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
49,99 €
Nike Structure 26 SE
Nike Structure 26 SE Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure 26 SE
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Downshifter 14
Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe
Nike Downshifter 14
Women's Road Running Shoe
69,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You Custom Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Custom Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Women's Road Racing Shoes
259,99 €
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Younger Kids' Shoes
54,99 €

Purple running shoes: put power in your strike

Add a dash of dynamic colour to your workout with our purple running shoes. Whether you're training for your first 5k or chasing your marathon PB, we've got a pair of trainers to support your every move. Expect lightweight materials that won't weigh you down. They're also exceptionally durable, so there's no limit to how far you can go. Springy foam underfoot cushions the impact of your strike and protects your joints over extended wear.


For long-distance races, reach for a pair of running shoes in purple with a rocker-shaped front. This propels you into your next step, so you can stay on track. Breathable uppers and mesh inserts allow air to circulate around your feet, keeping you comfortable when the intensity rises.


Make every step count when you pull on purple running shoes from our collection. Smart traction patterns on the soles give you excellent grip—even in wet conditions. This means rain won't stop you from keeping up with your training plan. For extra comfort, styles with padding at the cuff and tongue hug your ankles to keep your feet secure. Meanwhile, shoes with a classic lace-up front are easy to adjust to ensure you get the perfect fit. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across our designs, adding a premium pop to your feet.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike purple running shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.