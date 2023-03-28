Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls' School Bags

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Football
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Backpack (Mini)
      Bestseller
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Kids' Backpack (Mini)
      €22.99
      PSG
      PSG Backpack
      PSG
      Backpack
      Nike Tech
      Nike Tech Hip Pack (10L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tech
      Hip Pack (10L)
      €34.99
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      €29.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Backpack (Large)
      Bestseller
      Jordan
      Backpack (Large)
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Bestseller
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Nike Brasilia
      Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia
      Kids' Backpack (18L)
      €34.99
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      Nike Classic
      Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
      Nike Classic
      Kids' Backpack (16L)
      €27.99
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      €29.99
      Nike Gym Club
      Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Gym Club
      Kids' Bag (25L)
      €29.99
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      €24.99
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Printed Backpack (20L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Printed Backpack (20L)
      Nike Classic
      Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
      Nike Classic
      Kids' Backpack (16L)
      Jordan
      Jordan Backpack (Large)
      Jordan
      Backpack (Large)
      Jordan
      Jordan Kids' Graphic Gymsack
      Jordan
      Kids' Graphic Gymsack
      €24.99
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Nike Brasilia
      Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia
      Kids' Backpack (18L)
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Jordan
      Jordan Breakfast Tote
      Jordan
      Breakfast Tote
      €29.99
      Nike Gym Club
      Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Gym Club
      Kids' Bag (25L)
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      Just In
      Nike Brasilia JDI
      Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
      €24.99
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      €29.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Handbag
      Jordan
      Handbag
      €44.99

      Girls' Backpacks & Bags

      Whether on or off the field, transport sports gear and books in style with Nike girls' backpacks, bags and rucksacks. Nike backpacks and bags include essential features your young athlete needs like durability, spacious storage and padded straps for comfortable wear. Whether she runs, plays football or dances she can place her shoes and other gear in her bag featuring breathable mesh pockets and wet/dry compartments with a water-resistant coating to keep other clothing and accessories clean and fresh.

      Choose from an assortment of styles like classic backpacks, drawstring bags, duffel bags and lunch boxes. Nike lunch boxes are great for school, picnics or road trips to help keep food and beverages cool with insulated construction. The cinch cord closure of drawstring bags provides her easy access to her belongings without having to worry about a zipper. Browse the extensive collection of colours ranging from bright, vibrant hues to stand out from the crowd to subtler neutral colours. No matter her style, Nike has a girls' backpack to match it. Shop all kids' bags and rucksacks for boys and girls or browse the entire selection of girls' accessories.