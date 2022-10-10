Nike Run Club

NRC QR

Nike Run Club

The Run Awaits

Thank you for buying this running product. You’ve got everything you need for your next run, now it’s time to get your head in the game.

To thank you for choosing us, let us help you make your next run, the best yet. Meet Nike Run Club, your perfect running partner. With NRC you can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, join challenges, and cheer each other on.

Scroll down to find out more or start chasing your next goal and download now.

Start with iOSStart with Android

Nike Run Club

The Run Awaits

Thank you for buying this running product. You’ve got everything you need for your next run, now it’s time to get your head in the game.

To thank you for choosing us, let us help you make your next run, the best yet. Meet Nike Run Club, your perfect running partner. With NRC you can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, join challenges, and cheer each other on.

Scroll down to find out more or start chasing your next goal and download now.

Start with iOSStart with Android

Learn More About the App

Come Run With Us

Guided Runs give you a voice inside your head that believes you can do it, then shows you how. Bring focus to your mind and body with Guided Runs with Headspace, now available in the NRC app.

Discover Our Latest Guided Runs

NRC QR

Track Your Progress

Get all the detail you need—pace, location, distance, elevation, heart rate and mile splits—and greater control over what you see during your run.

NRC QR

Show Your Colors

Let others see your lifetime mileage with a color-coded in-run display.

NRC QR

Tag Your Shoes

Keep track of how many miles you’ve run in every pair of running shoes you own—even the ones from other brands.

NRC QR

Get Personalized Coaching

Whatever your goal, your Nike Coach has a plan for you. One that starts with your goals and fitness level, and adapts as you progress.

NRC QR

Set New Goals

Give yourself a goal to aim for with our Challenges and Achievements. Whether it’s 15km in a week, 100km a month, or a challenge of your own creation—set a target and get it with support from friends and the running community along the way. Available in September.

NRC QR

Share Your Run

Personalize your posts by adding photos, stats and stickers, then customize who sees it—your entire social network, or just your Nike friends.

Try Our Other Apps