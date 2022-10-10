Nike Run Club
Nike Run Club
The Run Awaits
Thank you for buying this running product. You’ve got everything you need for your next run, now it’s time to get your head in the game.
To thank you for choosing us, let us help you make your next run, the best yet. Meet Nike Run Club, your perfect running partner. With NRC you can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, join challenges, and cheer each other on.
Scroll down to find out more or start chasing your next goal and download now.
Nike Run Club
The Run Awaits
Thank you for buying this running product. You’ve got everything you need for your next run, now it’s time to get your head in the game.
To thank you for choosing us, let us help you make your next run, the best yet. Meet Nike Run Club, your perfect running partner. With NRC you can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, join challenges, and cheer each other on.
Scroll down to find out more or start chasing your next goal and download now.
Learn More About the App
Come Run With Us
Guided Runs give you a voice inside your head that believes you can do it, then shows you how. Bring focus to your mind and body with Guided Runs with Headspace, now available in the NRC app.
Discover Our Latest Guided Runs
Track Your Progress
Get all the detail you need—pace, location, distance, elevation, heart rate and mile splits—and greater control over what you see during your run.
Show Your Colors
Let others see your lifetime mileage with a color-coded in-run display.
Tag Your Shoes
Keep track of how many miles you’ve run in every pair of running shoes you own—even the ones from other brands.
Get Personalized Coaching
Whatever your goal, your Nike Coach has a plan for you. One that starts with your goals and fitness level, and adapts as you progress.
Set New Goals
Give yourself a goal to aim for with our Challenges and Achievements. Whether it’s 15km in a week, 100km a month, or a challenge of your own creation—set a target and get it with support from friends and the running community along the way. Available in September.
Share Your Run
Personalize your posts by adding photos, stats and stickers, then customize who sees it—your entire social network, or just your Nike friends.