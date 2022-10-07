Meet the Women of F.C. Barcelona

F.C. Barcelona Femení's progress is relentless. To reach the next level though, they know they'll need each other—even if what they really strive for is always just out of reach.

"Our winning mindset comes from trying to reach perfection, but knowing that it doesn't exist", says second captain Alexia Putellas. "There will always be things that need improvement", she says.

It's why F.C. Barcelona Femení take to the pitch session after session: to improve, together. See how the elite train for titles.