Laura Nala began dancing at such a young age that she’s been known to regard dance as her ‘mother’—it’s not just her job, it shapes her whole being. Its teachings are at the heart of everything she does.

Pursuing her passion, Laura has worked her way up the international hip-hop ladder at great speed. A semi-finalist in international dance competition Juste Debout in 2010 aged just 17, she held her own against both male and female opponents with decades of experience.

Laura went on to become the only female member of the renowned French dance collective Criminalz and now dances with Undercover and Swaggers too. But she’s also a seasoned performer in her own right, performing independently in musicals and live events across Europe.

And while Laura might fast be becoming a global name with a huge following, the success hasn’t gone to her head. She remains down to earth: thankful to her roots and the community that raised her—and keen to give back.

Laura teaches workshops across Paris, sharing the extensive knowledge and experience she’s accumulated. Bringing incredible dance moments to her community is what she strives for; to help young people express themselves and allow them their opportunity to shine.