Your Surroundings Affect What You Eat

The uniting theme for all of these details: To eat your healthiest, you need to pay attention to your surroundings.



"That's where I imagine a continuum", says Scott-Dixon. "I'm not aiming for the perfect environment for every meal, I'm aiming for slightly better, more and more often". This could mean eating away from your desk one day a week more than you do now. Or, if your dinner routine includes scrolling through social media, put the device away once a week.



The point? You don't have to make major, sweeping changes to your surroundings to feel more present, calm and primed to make healthy-eating choices. Start with the little things. Clear a clean, inviting space to eat. Limit the distractions. Consider your dishes, your background noise, your company. Taking these small steps to curate your environment will create the constant, positive momentum that, over time, leads to big results.



Make It a Habit: Think of one small, positive change you can make to your environment, such as sitting at a table for at least one meal a day. Anchor this new behaviour to a habit you already have, like checking your phone to see what time you're starting to eat. So, when you check your phone, think, "time to sit!" Each time you successfully do this, don't forget to congratulate yourself; this will help seal in the routine.