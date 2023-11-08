Fit checks with Fleur

I’m Fleur. I’m 15. And I dance.

Dressing fresh when dancing helps me express myself. It boosts my confidence and connects me to the culture. It's a part of my art.

The most important thing for me is creating a one-of-a-kind wardrobe that matches my personality.

Lemme show you some of the fits that make me wanna move!

When I hit the dance floor, I love wearing a combination of baggy pants (the comfiest ones I can find), paired with t-shirts that add a touch of my femininity and style.