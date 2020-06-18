Coaching and Nutrition

3 Ways to Feel More Present

by Branden Collinsworth

Take a mental break from the ins-and-outs of daily life to bring yourself back to center.

These days, it's all too easy to lose that ability to tune in. We're battling a constant inundation of information: from our current world situation, our jobs, our friends and our screens. The onslaught can feel overwhelming and make us lose touch with the present moment.

Thankfully, a few simple mindfulness tools can help you to take back control and instantly feel more calm and empowered. The next time you need to feel centred or sharp, try one of these techniques:

  1. Take purposeful breaths for one minute.  I emphasise breathing a lot with my clients, and for good reason: It's a powerful tool that can instantly change your mindset. And, in a world where we're adapting to a new normal, it's refreshing that a simple action like breathing still has a big impact. For one minute, deeply inhale and exhale, spending about five seconds doing each. Focus entirely on your breath and the sound of the air flooding in and out.
  2. Reconnect with yourself.  For most of the day, a constant stream of notifications and information comes at us from all directions, and that can take its toll. The good news is, we can always make the choice to switch off and recharge. Try disconnecting from all of your devices, and spend a few minutes tuning into yourself. Become hyper-aware of everything around you—the smells, sounds, colours—and just be present. Even a few minutes of practising some mindfulness like this can instantly calm you and bring you back into the now.
  3. Repeat a power mantra.  Saying a personal intention aloud can immediately boost your energy and allow you to tap into the moment. When I need to centre myself, I repeat: "All in on all in". For me, it means that when I hit a wall—in training, in my yoga practice, with my business or even with my loved ones—and I feel like giving up, I remind myself that I still have another level, that I am capable of more and that there is magic on the other side of the wall. To do this for yourself, think about an affirmation that profoundly resonates with you: something positive, energising and rooted in compassion and love. Whenever you need to tune back in, repeat it in your head, or even out loud.

Remember, while you can't control everything that happens around you, you can control your response. These techniques may seem simple, but there's power in that simplicity. And soon, you'll find that you can use these tools easily, quickly and consistently to be present and positive in life at this moment.

