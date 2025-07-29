Woven shorts: made to take the heat
Get ready to smash your goals in our woven shorts. Our collection features apparel designed to keep up with intense challenges. Tackling a fresh adventure? Tough fabrics provide excellent durability, so there's nothing stopping you from going that extra mile. Meanwhile, Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from skin and disperses it across the surface of the fabric, so it can evaporate faster. Plus, plenty of flex through the material allows you to move naturally in all directions. For added comfort, pick a pair with a stretchy waistband for the perfect fit. Adjustable drawcords help keep woven shorts secure as you move.
Heading to the courts? Pull on a pair of woven shorts with a relaxed fit. The breathable fabric feels feather-light, so there's nothing weighing you down when it comes to winning that match point. When you're planning a run, look out for styles with splits in the sides for maximum freedom to move. Our designs are crafted with flat seams to prevent irritation, even during extended wear. Plus, plenty of pockets make it easy to keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip fastenings for extra security. We've got a wide range of colours to suit every workout wardrobe. Plus, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh, too, stitched on hips and cuffs for a premium aesthetic.
Be part of our team when you shop for sustainable materials. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose woven shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.