Nike Black Friday Leggings 2025

Nike Swift Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv og lommer til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv og lommer til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Leggings til store barn (jente)
Resirkulerte materialer
Leggings til store barn (jente)
23 % rabatt
Nike One Mønstret leggings til store barn (jenter)
Resirkulerte materialer
Mønstret leggings til store barn (jenter)
28 % rabatt
NikeCourt Dri-FIT tennisshorts med lommer til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Dri-FIT tennisshorts med lommer til dame
25 % rabatt
Nike Swift Tettsittende løpeshorts (8 cm) med høyt liv og lommer til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Tettsittende løpeshorts (8 cm) med høyt liv og lommer til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike Fast Løpeleggings med mellomhøyt liv til dame
Løpeleggings med mellomhøyt liv til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike Go Sykkelshorts (20 cm) med høyt liv og lommer til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Sykkelshorts (20 cm) med høyt liv og lommer til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Swift Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv og lommer til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv og lommer til dame
24 % rabatt
Nike Pro Shorts til store barn (jente) (8 cm)
Resirkulerte materialer
Shorts til store barn (jente) (8 cm)
21 % rabatt
Nike One Leggings med høyt liv til store barn (jente)
Resirkulerte materialer
Leggings med høyt liv til store barn (jente)
25 % rabatt
Nike Trail Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Løpeleggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike One Kort leggings med høyt liv til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Kort leggings med høyt liv til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Universa Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
24 % rabatt
Nike Universa Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv og blomstermønster uten søm foran
Resirkulerte materialer
Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv og blomstermønster uten søm foran
29 % rabatt
Nike Trail Dri-FIT tettsittende løpeshorts med høyt liv til dame (10 cm)
Resirkulerte materialer
Dri-FIT tettsittende løpeshorts med høyt liv til dame (10 cm)
29 % rabatt
Nike Phenom Dri-FIT løpetights til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Dri-FIT løpetights til herre
29 % rabatt
Jordan Sport 5" shorts til dame
5" shorts til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike One Seamless Front Leggings i full lengde med høyt liv til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Leggings i full lengde med høyt liv til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike Sportswear Classic Leggings med høyt liv og sleng til jente
Leggings med høyt liv og sleng til jente
21 % rabatt
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT shorts til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Dri-FIT shorts til herre
25 % rabatt
Nike One Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike Universa Women's Artist Collection Sykkelshorts (20 cm) med høyt liv til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Sykkelshorts (20 cm) med høyt liv til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Universa Leggings i full lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Leggings i full lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
24 % rabatt
A'ja Wilson A'symmetric basketleggings med mellomhøyt liv og ett ben til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
A'symmetric basketleggings med mellomhøyt liv og ett ben til dame
28 % rabatt

Nike Black Friday deals on leggings 2025: chase your goals

Take your workouts to the next level with high-performing styles from our Nike Black Friday leggings sale. Whether you're looking for 7/8 leggings, full-length styles or breezy shorts, each pair is designed to flex freely with your every move. Expect squat-proof materials that give you the coverage to train with confidence. Plus, midweight, compressive fabrics that offer support in all the right places. For low-key days and low-impact exercise, leggings in super-soft second-skin fabrics are comfortable options.


Get Nike Black Friday leggings deals on premium styles that elevate your training session. Look out for gentle-support leggings in skin-hugging InfinaSoft fabric for superior softness that lasts wash after wash. Or check out the uncompromising comfort of our midweight, medium-support leggings that contour to your shape while still letting you move freely. Looking for compressive styles that support your muscles? We've got those too. Choose a high-rise pair for locked-in support, or go for a mid-rise waistband for a natural, comfortable fit.


Whether you're hitting the track or the barre, our Nike Black Friday leggings sale has styles to match your workout. Heading to a high-intensity training session? Opt for leggings featuring our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. It works by moving moisture away from your skin, dispersing it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly. Need somewhere to stash your phone, keys or earbuds? We've got you covered, thanks to leggings with zipped side pockets. You'll also find pairs with an extra hidden pocket sewn into the waistband.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Look for Nike Black Friday deals on leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.