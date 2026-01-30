  1. Black Friday Promotion
  2. Klær
  4. Sports BH-er

Nike Black Friday Sports Bras 2025

Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Sports-BH med innlegg, lett støtte og trykk til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Form
Nike Form Triangle sports-BH uten innlegg med lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
25 % rabatt
Nike One
Nike One Sports-BH med innlegg og lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Zenvy med stropper
Nike Zenvy med stropper Sports-BH med innlegg og lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
24 % rabatt
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Sports-BH med innlegg, lett støtte og trykk til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
24 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
23 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
29 % rabatt
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite Sports-BH med innlegg, lett støtte og trykk til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Sports-BH med innlegg til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
24 % rabatt
Nike Form
Nike Form Triangle sports-BH uten innlegg med lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
24 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Zenvy med stropper
Nike Zenvy med stropper Sports-BH med innlegg og lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
24 % rabatt
Nike Alate med middels støtte
Nike Alate med middels støtte Lengre sports-BH med innlegg til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
29 % rabatt
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Sports-BH med innlegg til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Zenvy med stropper
Nike Zenvy med stropper Sports-BH med innlegg og lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
29 % rabatt
Nike Form
Nike Form Triangle sports-BH uten innlegg med lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
29 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
28 % rabatt
Nike Pro Swoosh
Nike Pro Swoosh Sports-BH til store barn (jente)
Resirkulerte materialer
21 % rabatt
Nike Indy Light Support
Nike Indy Light Support Justerbar sports-BH med polstring til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
23 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
29 % rabatt
Nike Alate All U
Nike Alate All U Sports-BH med U-hals, lett støtte og lett fôr til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
25 % rabatt
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Sports-BH med lett støtte og lett fôr til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
24 % rabatt

Nike Black Friday sports bras 2025: find your fit

Experience support in all the right places with our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. Get a clean finish with every outfit, thanks to smooth seams and sleek silhouettes. Plus, our soft and durable fabrics are ultra stretchy—designed for all-day comfort. You'll find sports bras in high-neck, plunge and strappy styles, all with the Nike Swoosh as our mark of world-class quality.


Wear it your way with our convertible designs. Options that adjust at the back mean you can find your perfect fit. Meanwhile, removable padding gives you the freedom to work out with confidence. For maximum coverage, choose a style with sewn-in pads that stay put while you stretch, bend and run. Or experience streamlined comfort in a versatile tank top with a built-in bra—designed to help you move effortlessly. We also have high-support options in our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. You'll find the stability you need to power through high-intensity workouts with minimal bounce. Heading to a yoga class? Opt for a light-support sports bra that moves with you—so you can focus on your next pose.


When the intensity rises, look for Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras crafted with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. You'll also find sports bras featuring breathable, perforated panels. These allow air to flow, so you can stay cool and comfortable. Meanwhile, our flexible fabrics give you total freedom to move but recover their shape quickly.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.