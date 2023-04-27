Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts
        4. /
      4. Dri-FIT

      Women's Dri-FIT Shorts

      Trousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (1)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Basketball
      Golf
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Bliss
      Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Nike Bliss
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      NOK 649
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      NOK 529
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      NOK 329
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 749
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's Running Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Women's Running Shorts
      Nike AeroSwift
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 879
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      NOK 399
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      NOK 529
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 449
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Tennis Shorts
      NOK 749
      FFF
      FFF Women's Football Track Shorts
      FFF
      Women's Football Track Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      NOK 499
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      NOK 699
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23 Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Women's Football Shorts
      NOK 299
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      NOK 749
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      NOK 449