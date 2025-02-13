Air Force 1 trainer sale: chase your goals
Built for performance and loved by athletes everywhere, our on-sale Air Force 1 trainers set you free to fly. Rubber outsoles with engineered tread patterns provide exceptional traction and durability. Inside, our iconic Nike Air units soak up the impact of each movement. That means you stay energised for longer. Plus, the low-profile shape and padded collar keep you comfortable, no matter where the adventure takes you.
Small details make a big difference in sport. That's why we pay attention to every aspect when designing our Nike Air Force 1s. Like perforated detailing in high-heat areas to increase airflow. Pull tabs on the heels so they're easy to put on and take off. Foam midsoles that provide a cushioned, comfortable ride. And grooved tread patterns to cut down on excess weight and deliver flexibility where you need it most.
We believe young sports players deserve pro-quality footwear and apparel. That's why we make our junior-sized Air Force 1 trainers to the same high specifications we use for our adult sizes. Expect Nike Air cushioning to protect growing muscles and joints from shock and impact. Grippy outsoles to conquer any surface. Padded collars for lasting comfort. And durable uppers that are made to go the distance with them.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Think plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets, repurposed into high-performance yarn for our clothing. We haven't reached our goal yet, but we're getting closer every day. To join us, choose Air Force 1 trainers on sale that have our Sustainable Materials tag.