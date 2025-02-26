Orlando Magic Jerseys & Gear
Gear up in blue, black and silver and represent your favourite NBA squad with official Orlando Magic jerseys and gear from Nike. Founded as an expansion team in 1989, the Orlando Magic have been frequent participants in the NBA playoffs, and made it to the Finals in 1995 and 2009. Choose from a variety of Orlando Magic jerseys, including swingman editions featuring your favourite players, and find the versions that align with your fan style and personality. Complement Magic jerseys with Magic shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to hit up the entire NBA collection for Nike's latest selection of basketball apparel.