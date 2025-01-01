Minnesota Timberwolves Jerseys & Gear
Gear up in the Midnight Blue and Moonlight Grey of your favourite NBA squad with official Minnesota Timberwolves jerseys and gear from Nike. Established as an expansion team in 1989, the Timberwolves have spent the last decade rebuilding and are poised to take the next step in their franchise evolution. Choose from an assortment of Minnesota Timberwolves jerseys, including authentic and swingman editions in several colourways, and find the versions that support your favourite players and align with your fan style. Complement your jerseys with Timberwolves shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for Nike's entire selection of basketball apparel.