Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Dance

      ShoesSports BrasTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsShorts
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      NOK 379
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      NOK 399
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      NOK 299
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      NOK 399
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
      NOK 269
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      NOK 1,099
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Luxe Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Luxe
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      NOK 329
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      NOK 1,399
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 299
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
      NOK 269
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      NOK 349
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      NOK 829
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      NOK 1,299
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      NOK 1,099
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      NOK 529
      Nike Force 1 Mid SE 40th
      Nike Force 1 Mid SE 40th Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Mid SE 40th
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      NOK 899
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      NOK 449
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      NOK 949
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      NOK 949
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      NOK 649
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      NOK 829
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Older Kids' Shoe
      NOK 1,299