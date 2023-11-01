Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      School Clothes For Girls

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Running Top
      NOK 549
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Top
      NOK 499
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      NOK 269
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      NOK 699
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      NOK 949
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      NOK 449
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      NOK 399
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      NOK 899
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      NOK 1,499
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      NOK 1,399
      KM Dri-FIT
      KM Dri-FIT Older Kids' Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      KM Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' Trousers
      NOK 649
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      NOK 199
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      NOK 1,299
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      NOK 879
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      NOK 299
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      NOK 529
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      NOK 299
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      NOK 879
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Trousers
      NOK 449
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      NOK 829