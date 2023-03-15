Discover the Latest Air Max 1 Trainers
Show love for the one that started a sneaker revolution and add a classic to your rotation with a pair of Air Max 1 trainers. Before and leading up to the creation of the Air Max 1, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield became heavily inspired by the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France. As one of the most polarizing architectural structures in the world, the Pompidou Centre was and is infamous for its exposure and celebration of typically internal building elements. Perhaps drawing on that as inspiration, Hatfield designed the Air Max 1 with a visible air pocket in the heel of the shoe, making it the first of its kind to showcase the Max Air technology that had traditionally been housed and hidden in previous sneaker models. Shop Air Max for men, women, and kids to find the perfect pair for any member of your family.
EMBRACE THE BEGINNING OF THE AIR MAX LEGACY
Introduced in 1987, the Air Max 1 set the tone and the stage for the progression of the Air Max line and continues to remain a streetwear staple with releases of both new and classic colour combinations. As the first sneaker of its kind to feature visible air, the Air Max 1 paved the way for countless future incorporations of signature Max Air technology. Shop all the innovations of Nike's legendary collection, including Air Max 95, Air Max Thea, and Air Max 270.