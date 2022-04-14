Nike's One Box Cuts Packaging in Half

Does this mean One Box is going to replace all existing shoe boxes? No, not right away. Millions of units are being delivered this year and that number is only expected to grow through meticulous testing and refinement. "Even though it's large, we're still in pilot mode", says Erica. "There's opportunity for One Box to evolve over time—how it looks, what it's used for and how many boxes we can save".



And just as Space Hippie inspired this game-changing container, One Box is sparking new ideas for changing other packaging practices. For example, reducing the amount of paper used to stuff the toes of shoes or doing away with the plastic bags that encase individual apparel items.



Rich notes that it's part of a bigger story: Nike's overall push to reduce product packaging, an effort that is constantly evolving.