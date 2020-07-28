How to Respond More Positively

Immediately afterwards, the participants were instructed to react naturally to seeing neutral and negative images and feeling warm and painfully hot temperatures. Then they were told to react to each with mindful acceptance. When participants accepted a negative image or painful heat, they experienced less negative emotion and physical pain than they did when they reacted naturally to them.



One reason for this, according to study co-author Kevin N. Ochsner, PhD, a professor and chair in the Department of Psychology at Columbia University, is that mindful acceptance changes how you interpret what something means to you. Another name for that interpretation is "appraisal", and it drives all your emotions. "Mindful acceptance can alter your appraisal by giving you a sense of being removed from an experience, like you're merely observing what's happening and not actually participating in it", he says. For example, say your goal was to complete 10 push-ups and you had to drop to your knees at nine. Your appraisal could either make you fixate on being one off and thus feel frustrated, or it could help you acknowledge that you came closer than you've ever been and motivate you to try harder next time.



"People have a tendency to let their feelings build on each other and snowball. You feel anxious and afraid, then you feel angry that you're anxious and afraid, then you're sad that you're angry, and so on. But if you can mindfully accept the initial reaction as the way you really feel, then it will simply flow through you, you won't amplify things, and your emotional response won't be nearly as intense or long-lasting", says Ochsner. In other words, it allows you to just let it go, something to bear in mind next time things don't go the way you had hoped.