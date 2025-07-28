  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Woven Trousers & Tights

Joggers & Sweatpants
Gender 
(0)
Men
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Best For 
(0)
Material 
(0)
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's '91 Wide-Leg Baggy Trousers
Bestseller
Jordan Flight
Women's '91 Wide-Leg Baggy Trousers
RM 389
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
RM 299
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Oversized Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Club
Men's Oversized Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 335
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Men's Golf Trousers
RM 269
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
RM 699
Nike Tour
Nike Tour Men's 5-Pocket Slim Golf Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Tour
Men's 5-Pocket Slim Golf Trousers
RM 335
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's UV Hiking Trousers
Bestseller
Nike ACG
Men's UV Hiking Trousers
RM 369
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Trousers
RM 339
Nike SB Kearny
Nike SB Kearny Cargo Skate Trousers
Bestseller
Nike SB Kearny
Cargo Skate Trousers
RM 319
Jordan Sport Classic
Jordan Sport Classic Men's Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Classic
Men's Trousers
RM 255
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Ultra High-Waisted Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Ultra High-Waisted Trousers
RM 235
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's High-Waisted Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's High-Waisted Loose Open-Hem Trousers
RM 255
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
RM 255
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Trousers
Jordan Essentials
Men's Woven Trousers
RM 255
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
RM 205
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
RM 319
Kobe
Kobe Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
RM 389
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
RM 369
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
RM 319
Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Painter's Trousers
Nike Life
Men's Painter's Trousers
RM 495
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
RM 319
Nike Every Stitch Considered
Nike Every Stitch Considered Trousers
Nike Every Stitch Considered
Trousers
RM 1,495
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Repel Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Promo Exclusion
Nike Total 90
Men's Repel Football Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 319
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Straight-Leg Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Straight-Leg Versatile Trousers
RM 269