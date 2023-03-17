Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Lifestyle
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Lifestyle
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Essential
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      RM 125
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      RM 185
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      RM 205
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      RM 145
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      RM 175
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      RM 89
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      RM 185
      Nike Air Essentials
      Nike Air Essentials Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Air Essentials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      RM 129
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      RM 255
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      RM 125
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      RM 125
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Utility Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Cargo Trousers
      RM 165