Older Kids Back to School

(199)
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
RM 479
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
RM 319
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
RM 145
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 239
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 369
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
RM 89
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 449
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 429
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 499
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 205
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
RM 529
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 259
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RM 89
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 509
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 389
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 219
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 789
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 419
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 239
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 309
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 495
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 429
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 319
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 359
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
RM 159
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 259
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 409
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
RM 209
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 245
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Nike Air Max 90 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 479
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 589
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 789
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
RM 165
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 369
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
RM 235
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
RM 235
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Nike Air Force 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 449
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 289
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
RM 115
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
RM 145
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
RM 115
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
RM 69
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
RM 99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
RM 139
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
RM 125
Nike Pacific
Nike Pacific Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Nike Pacific LTR
Nike Pacific LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Skirt
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Skirt
RM 165
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
RM 159
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 309
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
RM 429
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
RM 185
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
RM 429
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
RM 165
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
RM 235
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
RM 119
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 429
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 419
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 379
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 259
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 369
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 429
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 419
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
RM 185
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
RM 235
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 225
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
RM 149
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 215
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
RM 59
Nike Pacific
Nike Pacific Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Nike Pacific LTR
Nike Pacific LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Skirt
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Skirt
RM 165
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
RM 159
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 309
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
RM 429
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
RM 185
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
RM 429
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
RM 165
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
RM 235
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
RM 119
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 429
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 419
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 379
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 259
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 369
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 429
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 419
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
RM 185
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
RM 235
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 225
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
RM 149
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 215
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
RM 59