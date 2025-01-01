  1. Nike Sportswear
  2. New Releases

New Girls Sportswear(41)

Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 499
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 499
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 499
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Trousers
RM 205
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Jacket
RM 255
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
RM 205
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 359
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
RM 145
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Boxy Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Boxy Sweatshirt
RM 145
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
RM 145
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 359
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Older Kids' Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 305
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
RM 129
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RM 89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
RM 205
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RM 89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RM 89
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 579
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
RM 185
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
RM 69
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
RM 225
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
RM 225
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Younger Kids' Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Younger Kids' Shoes
RM 265
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' Cargo Skate Trousers
Nike SB
Older Kids' Cargo Skate Trousers
RM 185
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
RM 165
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike SB
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RM 89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
RM 255
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
RM 165
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
RM 185
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
RM 89
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
RM 255
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
RM 235
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
RM 235
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
RM 165
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Trousers
RM 205
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
RM 145
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
RM 165