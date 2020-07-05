The Nike Elite Mid Basketball Socks have an arch band to give you a supportive fit and feel. Targeted cushioning provides padding where your feet touch the ground.
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
5 Stars
iainc3096791 - 05 Jul 2020
Played wearing these on Friday in the park and they were awesomely padded and comfortable. Just what I needed. Glad i bought 2 pairs.