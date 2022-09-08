Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Brasilia JDI

      Kids' Backpack (Mini)

      RM 99

      Highly Rated
      Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
      Mint Foam/Valerian Blue/Valerian Blue
      Light Thistle/Doll/Viotech
      Marina/Marina/Siren Red
      Dark Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver
      Black/Black/White

      Don't be fooled by its small size, the Nike Brasilia JDI Backpack is plenty spacious.With zipped pockets, water bottle storage and comfy straps, this bag is easy to carry for your daily adventures.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA5559-013

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 2-6 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (186)

      4.8 Stars

      • Must have

        Naelm - 08 Sept 2022

        Great quality, and great size and price! Totally recommend

      • Great backpack

        Toni886 - 30 Aug 2022

        My kids love them, perfect size little travel backpack for kids

      • Perfect fit

        Zen77 - 27 Aug 2022

        Absolutely perfect for what I needed. Perfectly sized for the little things in life.