When you're ready to ramp up the speed and go the distance, take off in a model that's built for training and racing. Our latest version includes foam cushioning that's softer than ever, and abrasion-resistant rubber for extra durability on rocky roads. With updates like these, you'll be able to stay focused as you push towards the finishing line.
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
5 Stars
Kartikeyas559781782 - 21 Oct 2021
I tried it at a near by store and it felt light and durable. It is very comfortable because of its cushions, I recommend it a lot.