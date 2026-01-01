Back to SearchNike Factory Store - AllenClosed • Opens at 10:00 amAllen Premium Outlets820 W Stacy Rd., Suite 356Allen, TX, 75013-4921, US9726784580Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Thu: 10:00 am - 8:00 pmFri - Sat: 10:00 am - 9:00 pmSun: 11:00 am - 6:00 pmServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.Become A MemberNew Members in the Nike App get 15% off their first in-store purchase.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Legacy West7400 Windrose Ave., Suite B105Plano, TX, 75024-0161, USClosed • Opens at 10:00 amNike NorthParkSuite 16208687 N Central ExpyDallas, TX, 75225-4500, USClosed • Opens at 10:00 amNike Clearance Store - GrapevineGrapevine Mills3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy. STE 611Grapevine, TX, 76051-2020, USClosed • Opens at 10:00 am