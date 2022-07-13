5 Trainer-approved Upper Ab Workouts for a Strong Core | Article "OGC"

According to Robles, Planks are one of the best upper-ab workouts. In particular, she recommended Up-and-Down Planks, which in addition to working the upper abs, also target the muscles in the shoulders, chest and triceps.

For this one, Robles instructed starting in a Push-up position, keeping your feet shoulder-width apart, your hands positioned directly under your shoulders and your abs and glute muscles engaged. She added that engaging your core and glute muscles is key to help stabilise your spine and prevent your hips from wagging too much from side to side as you do the Planks.

Next, she said, "Lower your body to the ground one arm at a time until you are in a forearm Plank position. Return to the Push-Up position by pushing back up one arm at a time—alternate which arm leads each rep".

Continue for three sets of 10–15 reps each.

For people who are new to Planks, Robles said doing a modified version is an option. To do it, do the exercise with your hands elevated on an incline such as a bench or a chair.

"Elevating your hands reduces the amount of weight your core has to support, making the movement easier for someone with less experience", she said.