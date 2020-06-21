Trained Podcast: Andy Puddicombe

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's 'Trained' podcast series explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.

In this episode, co-founder and voice of Headspace Andy Puddicombe discusses the importance of mindfulness in training and why the right mindset is crucial for peak performance at any level. Join Ryan Flaherty and Andy, as they talk through the difference between positive thinking and mindful meditation, and how you can strengthen your mind just like any other muscle.