Start Meeting Your Goals

Unlock the intel that will help you reach your wellness goals.

You've set your goals, now make those healthy habits stick with these simple tips from Nike's Senior Director of Performance, Ryan Flaherty.



You've got the best of intentions to train regularly, eat healthier and sleep more. But how to actually make them happen? Turn ambition into action by approaching your goals as habits: Give them a specific, designated spot in your day-to-day routine, says Ryan Flaherty, Nike Senior Director of Performance. This means putting the habit (like doing yoga or meal prep) in your calendar, the same way you would a doctor's appointment or a work meeting.



The more details you add, the more likely you'll be to stick to it. Include exactly what you want to accomplish, and make it a recurring appointment—say, scheduling a three-mile outdoor run every Monday at noon or a shopping trip to get fresh produce every Sunday morning.