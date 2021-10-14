Benefits of Running in Tights

Running in tights creates a more streamlined profile, reducing friction with each stride.

Some runners feel that this can improve running performance, while allowing for comfort and minimising distractions.

A seemingly small adjustment in running wear can have an impact on speed. As quoted from a recent study published in Materials Science and Applied Chemistry, "In sports where every hundredth of a second matters, aerodynamic drag and the associated energy losses are very important".

In short: the more aerodynamic your silhouette is, the less friction, and the faster your potential speed.