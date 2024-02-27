Nike empowers Muslim female athletes with groundbreaking sports hijab

The Nike Pro Hijab was released in December 2017.

It was designed to solve the performance constraints of traditional hijabs in sport.

The pull-on design and single-layer Nike Pro cool mesh keep female athletes dry and comfortable.

The lightweight product comes in XS/S and M/L sizes.

To recognise and empower Muslim female athletes, Nike introduced its Nike Pro Hijab in December 2017. This new, groundbreaking garment arose from the company responding to the needs of the hijabi community. In short, sports hijabs for women didn't exist, and traditional hijabs weren't cutting it for athletics.

With few options, top performers like Ibtihaj Muhammad, a Nike athlete and champion fencer, were forced to improvise garments. In fact, for her entire athletic career, Muhammad, who earned a bronze medal in Rio in 2016 for Team USA, had struggled to find the right fit. So, she'd tied her hijab at the back, pinning the front part under her chin and tucking any extra fabric under her sports bra straps.

Unfortunately, the doubled georgette fabric would become heavy and stiff when she sweated. Along with being uncomfortable, the hijab would obstruct her hearing so much that, sometimes, she'd be penalised for not hearing calls.

Muhammad wasn't the only athlete challenged by the inadequacies of traditional hijabs for sport. Nike designers had heard similar feedback from many others. To level the playing field, Nike Pro designers (who create base layers, the fabric layers closest to the skin) decided to create a prototype for a sports hijab.