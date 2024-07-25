Nike releases its first-ever breaking shoe with the Nike Jam
Product news
The shoe is part of a broader footwear and apparel collection launching in summer 2024.
- Nike is releasing its first-ever footwear and apparel collection for breaking.
- Artist Futura, a longtime Nike collaborator, has partnered with Nike to design the collection, which includes federation kits for the United States, Korea and Japan.
- The Nike Jam and select apparel are available globally on Nike.com and select retail locations on 16 July 2024. The federation kits debut on 1 August, and the Nike Jam Futura colourway launches in autumn 2024.
Nike is releasing its first-ever breaking shoe and apparel collection in summer 2024. The goal of the collection, designed in partnership with renowned artist Futura—known for his bold graffiti street designs—is to provide enhanced performance while staying true to B-boy and B-girl style.
"The outcome is amazing", Futura says. "The Jam is a beautiful, brand-new model that's been created from the ground up for what the dancers themselves want to perform and feel comfortable in".
Six years of research and testing from breakers at all skill levels informed the development of the Nike Jam. The resulting shoe optimises breakers' ability to slide across all surfaces, whether smooth, tarmac or concrete. The shoe has a foam drop-in midsole for protective cushioning, while its rubber cupsole and low-to-the-ground feel help breakers perform their best.
The Nike Jam, designed for both performance and everyday wear, delivers on both function and style. The three Nike Jam colourways feature elements that pay homage to the sport's roots. The turntable and microphone equipment used by DJs and MCs to set the vibe inspired the design of the black and Gum colourway. The cardboard that breakers used to protect themselves from unpredictable surfaces helped inspire the Tan and black colourway. The black and white colourway, created in partnership with Futura, is based on his iconic 1980 Break Train piece.
Says Nike athlete Logan "Logistx" Edra: "The Jam is the type of shoe I'd wear any time to break—whether practising, cyphering or chilling—because of its traction and durability. There are so many ways this shoe pays homage, and the reflectors, mesh and different fabrics on the uppers bring a nice touch".
Likewise, the apparel collection was designed to enhance performance while staying true to breaking street style. The collection's tops, bottoms and accessories include features to help optimise durability, mobility and performance—from longer sleeves and trouser legs to built-in secondary layers and Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology to wick away sweat. Nike is also releasing federation kits for the United States, Korea and Japan featuring a cohesive design centred on unity.
"We're pushing the boundary of what's possible from a manufacturing and design point of view, and everyone at Nike has been at the tip of the spear to make the collection as good as it can be", Futura says. "I know we're all proud of what we've done, but ultimately, we're doing this for the athletes".
The collection will be available globally on 16 July 2024 at Nike.com and select retail locations. The federation kits debut globally on 1 August on Nike.com and select retail stores. The Nike Jam Futura colourway debuts in Autumn 2024.