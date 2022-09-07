Shop Matching Nike Outfits for the Whole Family

For a basic, cosy set that's universally loved for the soft, cotton fabrics and relaxed fit, go for Club Fleece. This is one of the best-selling fleeces at Nike for a reason: it's cosy, machine washable and available across all sizes. You'll find Club Fleece sweatshirts in half-zip, hoodie, crew-neck and full-zip styles for men, women and kids. For the complete set, finish off the outfit with Club Fleece joggers or shorts.

Pair With: Nike Air Max 270

For an everyday shoe with an athletic vibe, check out the Nike Air Max 270. Opt for a classic black-and-white colourway for the group, or let everybody in the family choose a unique colourway to mix things up. These shoes (even baby and toddler versions) are equipped with Nike Air cushioning in the sole for added comfort.