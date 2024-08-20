Kobe 9 Protro: how Kobe Bryant's endless pursuit of perfection redefined a masterpiece
Product news
Discover the details behind the creation of the Kobe 9 Protro.
In the months leading up to the launch of the Kobe 9, Nike's VP of Innovation, Eric Avar—one of the most prolific sneaker designers in the world—prepared to present Kobe Bryant with the latest shoe in his signature series.
Over the years and release of many signature shoes, Eric and Kobe had agreed to a formula for success. Before approval, each design of the Kobe 9 had to include three pillars: art, science and story.
During their meeting, Eric presented Kobe with the first prototype design of the Kobe 9. As Eric handed him the shoe, Kobe tossed it back. "You and your team need to go back and figure out the story part of the shoe, because it's not there".
Eric spent his journey home from the meeting thinking about how to course-correct, focusing on the missing story pillar. His team tweaked the overlay to allow for more surface area for expression and worked on different colour offerings rooted in stories from various artists and musicians who inspired Kobe.
"All of a sudden, it became a broader canvas to tell the story and to bring to life the inspiration and spirit of some of these visionaries and creatives that Kobe felt so deeply", Eric said.
The Kobe 9 veered away from the industry standard with a high-top version that wrapped around the upper ankle, inspired by Kobe's intense curiosity about boxers and their training programmes. A low-top version was later added to the model as well as an engineered mesh.
The Kobe 9 and its iconic design would make waves upon its release, becoming the first shoe in Nike Basketball history to feature Flyknit material.
The shoe was declared a masterpiece by enthusiasts. Its acclaim has presented a unique dilemma to the team tasked with designing the Protro version that would be released in 2024.
How do you make a masterpiece better?
A Protro, or performance retro, involves adding performance benefits to an existing silhouette. It was a term that Kobe himself invented in his ongoing pursuit of excellence. Nike's design and product teams took the idea of Protro to heart and have taken Kobe's mindset into how they have updated the technology of the Kobe 9 for today's consumer.
Lunarlon foam was replaced with React, which offers higher energy return and responsiveness. This switch gives athletes a new, innovative underfoot ride while still keeping the original Flyknit upper.
The traction pattern was upgraded with an added line of traction on the medial part of the shoe to allow players to cut on their inside foot without feeling slippage. An updated midsole traction features pressure mapping on the rubber outsole that mimics the foot's natural contours.
The goal is to give hoopers a competitive advantage while allowing them to perform at the highest level in their pursuit to be better, keeping them locked in.
"The Kobe 9 was built to be the most innovative shoe in Nike Basketball history when it was originally released, so we're doing the same thing with the Protro. We want to make sure that we're giving athletes [our] best traction and underfoot ride, all while keeping them locked in with the carbon-fibre heel counter. This shoe is meant to help you play your best and embrace your Mamba Mentality", says Bronson Yim, Kobe footwear product manager at Nike.
While a lot has changed since the original launch, the goal remains the same: to provide athletes with the best tech, allowing them to perform at the highest level as they pursue perfection.
To celebrate Kobe's birthday and legacy, the Kobe 9 Protro will be released on 23 August 2024 in selected regions. The Kobe Protro 9 'Halo' will launch via SNKRS and selected retailers in adult sizes, with more colourways launching in the coming months.
Words by Afnan Altimimi