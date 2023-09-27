5 cute outfits with beanies by Nike

Brisk temperatures call for liberating autumn and winter staples from the depths of your wardrobe. Out of practice at dressing for cold weather and searching for the finishing touch to a jacket-and-jogger combo? Cosy accessories such as scarves, gloves and beanies do the trick. Whether your head or ears run cold or you prefer the look of a toasty knit, a beanie ticks the style and function boxes.

When it comes to piecing together cute but casual outfits with beanies, the first order of business is to identify the vibe you're aiming for. For instance, is the beanie meant to elevate the ensemble or is it supposed to make a statement (think: patterns and pom-poms on top)?

Ahead, shop five outfits with beanies by Nike that range from business casual to trail-ready.