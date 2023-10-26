How to Get Sweat Stains Out of Shirts

While a good sweat session can help your body and mind feel energised and refreshed, it might do a number on your workout clothes. Due to a chemical reaction that can occur between many antiperspirant products and the proteins in your sweat, the fabric of your workout top can end up tarnished with yellowish armpit stains.

Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to get sweat stains out of tops. Read on for expert cleaning tips from Patric Richardson, author of "Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore". Below, Richardson shares a four-step tutorial on getting sweat stains out of tops.

The best part? You might have many of these cleaning solutions on hand.