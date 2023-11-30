Help girls listen to their body

For girls, the joy of sport should stem from their experience, not their appearance. It's common for girls to be preoccupied with and worry about their appearance. This can manifest in ways such as: comparing themselves to others, talking negatively, positively or too much about their appearance, or avoiding certain activities for fear of being judged. By encouraging girls to appreciate, respect and listen to their bodies—their capabilities, limitations and unique traits—we can all promote body confidence and enhance their sporting experience.

There are a number of reasons why girls may not listen to their bodies. For example, they may ignore feelings of hunger and skip a meal because they're worried about their weight, or they may push through an injury because they're worried about missing a game. Teammates, coaches and parents can also unknowingly encourage girls to ignore what their bodies need. After all, how many girls have been told they're being dramatic? We have to normalise and prioritise girls listening to their bodies and participating in sport in a way that's right for them.