3 Ways to Feel More Present

by Branden Collinsworth
Take a mental break from the ins-and-outs of daily life to bring yourself back to center.
These days, it's all too easy to lose that ability to tune in. We're battling a constant inundation of information: from our current world situation, our jobs, our friends and our screens. The onslaught can feel overwhelming and make us lose touch with the present moment.
Thankfully, a few simple mindfulness tools can help you to take back control and instantly feel more calm and empowered. The next time you need to feel centred or sharp, try one of these techniques:
Remember, while you can't control everything that happens around you, you can control your response. These techniques may seem simple, but there's power in that simplicity. And soon, you'll find that you can use these tools easily, quickly and consistently to be present and positive in life at this moment.