Cushioning in running shoes provides comfort and minimises impact. Heel cushioning helps absorb the shock of heel strikes, while forefoot cushioning protects the ball of the foot during push-off. Your best bet is to look for shoes with responsive cushioning throughout for shock absorption and comfort, while delivering energy return for a more propulsive, bouncy stride.

Thankfully, every shoe in the Nike Running line offers cushioning in both the forefoot and heel. There are three major categories of cushioning: responsive, maximum and supportive.

Select trainers with the cushioning that matches your needs. The responsive style prioritises energy return, while the maximum style focuses on comfort and the supportive style promotes stability. If you overpronate or have foot issues (like osteoarthritis), consider supportive cushioning.